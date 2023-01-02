After bagging a couple of certifications, Poco finally confirmed the release of the Poco C50 in India. However, the exact launch date of the phone was unclear. Now, Poco itself has confirmed the release date of the phone via Flipkart. Additionally, some of the device’s key details are also out. Also Read - Poco C50 India launch confirmed via Flipkart: Check details

Poco C50 launch date, price segment, colors

The Poco C50 will be the company’s newest phone in the C lineup in India. The smartphone is confirmed to launch on January 3 on Flipkart. The device will come in the Light Blue color option. Also Read - January 2023 launches: Poco C50, Redmi Note 12 series, iQOO 11 series, and more

Interestingly, the product page created by Flipkart reveals the design and key highlights of the phone. The device was previously said to be a rebranded Redmi A1+ and it will indeed be a rebrand, as per the information on the product page. Also Read - POCO C50 tipped to launch on January 3

The Poco C50 will feature a basic design and have modest specifications. It is expected to arrive in the Rs 10,000 segment. Post its launch tomorrow, it is likely to go on sale immediately.

Poco C50 specifications

The Poco C50 will come with a 6.52-inch water-drop notch display. It is expected to be an IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The notch will hold a 5MP single camera on the front for taking selfies.

It will feature a dual camera system at the back with an 8MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. At the helm, it will be powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio A22 and will be likely paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It may also have other configurations.

As for the battery, the device will pack a 5,000mAh non-removable cell with support for 10W charging speed. Compared to the Poco C40, this will be a downgrade as it came with a massive 6,000mAh cell and 18W fast charging.

The device will boot on Android 12 Go Edition out of the box. It will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security.