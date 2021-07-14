Poco confirms using AMOLED display for the first time on Poco F3 GT

The Poco F3 GT is nearing its launch and ahead of the event, the company starts revealing key features turn-by-turn. Poco has already confirmed a glass-metal combo build for the F3 GT in an earlier post and now, it sheds light on the display technology. The Poco F3 GT will be the first Poco smartphone in the company’s short history to use an AMOLED display. Not a surprise but a good move nonetheless. Also Read - Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

In a recent social media post, the company has confirmed using an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will also be HDR10+ certified and support DC Dimming. While these names look good on paper, these technologies have been around on smartphones from its rivals since a few years now.

Poco F3 GT gets AMOLED treatment

Prior to the revelation of the 120Hz AMOLED display, Poco proudly revealed the materials of choice for the F3 GT and the chipset it's going to use. Much like the majority of sub-Rs 50,000 smartphones these days, the F3 GT is going to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 is also going to use this chip, albeit in a boosted form.

Rumours have long suggested that the Poco F3 GT will essentially be a renamed Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The current revelations match with the features on the Redmi counterpart. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see an aggressive gaming phone-like design with dedicated pop-up shoulder triggers and some fancy LED lighting.

The Redmi K40 Gaming relies on a 5000mAh battery and is paired to a 67W fast charging wired solution. Hence, the Poco F3 GT could also get these features as standard. There’s no hint on the pricing yet but Poco is stating a midrange positioning of the device. We expect the Poco F3 GT to be priced competitively in accordance with OnePlus Nord 2 and Realme X7 Max.

Earlier in the day, Oppo also launched the Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro in India in the sub-Rs 40,000 space. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro also uses the Dimensity 1200 chipset and even feature high-end features like a curved edge AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system.