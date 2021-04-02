Poco Dimensity 1200-powered gaming phone heading to India soon

Rumours of a Redmi gaming smartphone are at an all-time high at the moment. With Realme doubling down on affordable yet powerful smartphones, it is Redmi that seems to play catch-up to satisfy demands of the mobile gaming community. While the complete specifications sheet is yet to come out, leaks now suggest that this phone could make it to India under Poco’s umbrella. Yes, this phone could sit above the new Poco X3 Pro. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro at Rs 10,999 on Flipkart: Here’s how to get the massive discount of Rs 8,000

The tip comes from Digital Chat Station, who has been quite reliable in the past for Xiaomi-based leaks. It carries a codename of “Ares” and its code number matches that of another phone that could launch as a Poco device in India. Sadly, there are no new specifications or features we know about this device yet. Also Read - Redmi gaming smartphone leak hints at physical shoulder keys, AMOLED display

Will Redmi gaming phone become the Poco F3 in India?

So far, the only thing we know about this Redmi gaming phone is that it will rely on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. This is a high-performance chipset bit on the 6nm process and trades blows with the Snapdragon 870 in terms of performance capabilities. It supports 5G connectivity and extends it for two SIM cards simultaneously. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro launched in India: A look at the first phone with Snapdragon 860 chip

If this device makes it to India as part of Poco’s lineup, it is highly likely that it could arrive as a much-awaited successor to the Poco F1. Poco has already launched a Poco F3 in the international markets and that has a feature set matching that of the Redmi K40 from China. The European Poco F3 relies on a Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 4520mAh battery.

For India, Poco could change a few bits and keep the prices within the accessible territory. The Indian version could rely on the Dimensity 1200 to keep the prices down while offering high-end performance. Poco could retains all the other bits from the global Poco X3, including the AMOLED display and decent cameras.

While we are yet to receive any official confirmation on this Poco device, it is the Poco X3 Pro that is making waves in the Indian smartphone space. Starting at Rs 18,999, the Poco X3 Pro is the most affordable phone running on a Snapdragon 860 chip. Note that the Snapdragon 860 delivers performance comparable to the Snapdragon 855 Plus from 2019. This makes it the most powerful smartphone in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.