Poco launched the Poco M3 earlier this week at a price starting of Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is in no mood to stop anytime soon. The company has announced to partner with Qualcomm to bring a new Poco phone but the name hasn’t been revealed yet. Fans believe it could be the next Poco F1 successor (most likely the Poco F2) with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 870 processor with 5G support. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Realme X7 India launch, FAU-G global release, Poco X3 discounts on Flipkart

Poco’s Country Director Anuj Sharma took to microblogging site Twitter and stated, “So last evening, a simple call from @qualcomm_in to wish POCO on our 1st Birthday took an interesting turn. The team at Qualcomm has promised us something special and very exciting in a few weeks. What could it be? What do you think?” To this most Twitter users believe that the Poco F2 is coming. Finally. The company hasn’t revealed the name of the upcoming Poco phone. Also Read - Poco X3, Poco M2 and Poco C3 discounted on Flipkart: Check new prices

Is Poco F2 coming?

Qualcomm recently announced the latest midrange affordable 5G processor dubbed Snapdragon 870 chipset. The processor is mainly aimed at offering a seamless gaming experience to consumers at a budget. The Snapdragon 870 5G chipset features both the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 Subsystem. “With 5G and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, you’ll experience high speeds, increased capacity, and widespread accessibility no matter where you connect with 5G, the chipmaker claims. Also Read - Poco M3 first impressions: Better than Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power?

So last evening, a simple call from @qualcomm_in to wish POCO on our 1st Birthday🥳took an interesting turn. The team at Qualcomm has promised us something special😎 and very exciting in a few weeks. What could it be? What do you think?🕵️ pic.twitter.com/jJcDeUkunt — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) February 5, 2021

Earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hinted via a teaser on Twitter that the much-awaited Poco F2 will finally release this year after a long wait. The company is yet to officially confirm the phone or when it could go official for consumers in India. The smartphone manufacturer turned the midrange smartphone market upside down with the launch of the Snapdragon 845 processor. The Poco F1 broke all records and the same is expected from the successor device as well.

Poco completed one year in India on Thursday and on account of that the smartphone manufacturer announced Poco Anniversary sale. During the promotional sale smartphones like Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2, Poco X3 and more are available with flat discount.