The Poco F3 GT is launching on July 23 but ahead of the release, we have more information on it. Rumours have long claimed it to be a renamed Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition and Poco has now confirmed it indirectly. Based on a recent teaser on Flipkart, this Poco F3 GT carries the same design theme as the Redmi version, complete with the LED light inserts. Also Read - Poco X3 GT launch to follow Poco F3 GT Indian launch event, confirms company

The Poco F3 GT appears to have a similarly designed rear as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The only change Poco makes here is replacing the “Fighting” and “Redmi” badges with the Poco logo. Rest everything appears to be unchanged, including the aggressive lines imitating a circuit. It also carries over the slider keys for the pop-up shoulder triggers. Also Read - Cheaper Poco M3 variant launched in India with price less than 12,000

Poco F3 GT details teased

Rest of the specs revealed in the teaser have already been made public in the previous weeks. The phone features a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for HDR10+ colours. There’s a pair of speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi Res audio formats. Also Read - Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Poco is going to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with dual-channel UFS 3.1 storage and support for 5G networks. The rear camera setup is also going to be the same as Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Hence, you are getting the 64-megapixel main camera that’s accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. These cameras are surrounded by LED ring lights.

Poco also confirms the 5065mAh capacity battery on this phone but weirdly hasn’t said anything about the charging solution. The Redmi version gets the 67W wired solution and it remains to be seen whether Poco goes for a slower system to keep the costs in check.

Prices leaked

In another report, a tipster got hold of the expected prices for the Poco F3 GT. As mentioned by 91Mobiles, tipster Debayan Roy (Gadgets Data) says that the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could start from Rs 28,999. The top-end version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could cost Rs 31,999. The prices could fluctuate by Rs 1,000.

Do note that this does not come from a reliable source and hence, we suggest you take these with a pinch of salt.