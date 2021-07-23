Poco F3 GT has been launched in India at a price starting at Rs 26,999. With the F3 GT, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to take on the likes of the OnePlus Nord 2, which went official in the country on Thursday via an online launch event. The F3 GT also goes against the likes of the recently launched Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The Nord 2 starts at a price of Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. Also Read - Poco F3 GT India launch happening today: Expected prices, variants and more

The Poco F3 GT comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Some of the key specifications of the Poco phone include — MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120hz refresh rate, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, AMOLED display, among others. The Poco F3 GT comes in two colour options – Predator black and Gunmetal silver. Also Read - Poco X3 GT leak reveals almost no design change from Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT price in India, variants, sale date

Poco F3 GT will be available for purchase starting July 26 on Flipkart and other offline stores across the country. Pre-orders for the newly launched Poco phone begin on July 24. As for the pricing, the Poco F3 GT gaming phone starts at Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Other options include: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. As a part of the launch offer, Poco F3 GT buyers will get Rs 1,000 instant discount on shopping with ICIC Bank card, which will further bring down the price. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

Poco F3 GT specifications

Poco F3 GT is mainly a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, which launched in China recently. As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco F3 GT comes packed with a 6.67-inch 10-bit Turbo AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR 10+, and DC Dimming. The Poco phone includes Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front for protection. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera system, the Poco F3 GT includes a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Poco F3 GT includes a 16-megapixel front camera that sits right at the top of the display inside of the dot drop notch in the middle. The phone will be backed by a 5,065mAh battery paired with support for 67W fast charging.