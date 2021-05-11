Poco F3 GT gets listed on e-commerce website with an unbelievable price, full specifications

Poco F3 GT is expected to hit some markets including India in the days to come. If rumours are to be believe, the upcoming Poco smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced edition that launched in China recently. While the company is yet to reveal official details about the Poco F3 GT, an e-commerce listing reveals the price and some of the key specifications of the smartphone. However, we must suggest you to take the listing with a pinch of salt given it’s not official, yet. Also Read - Top 5 smartphone launches in May 2021: Google Pixel 5a, Poco F3 GT, Oppo K9 5G

The Poco F3 GT has been listed for sale on a US e-commerce website that goes by the name Welectronics. The listing reveals Poco F3 GT’s US pricing to be USD 1,299 (which roughly comes around Rs 95,325) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, this looks dicey given the price of the Poco F3 GT as per the listing look significantly higher when compared to the starting price of CNY 1,999 (which roughly comes around Rs 22,870) of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition in China.

Given the price difference is so much, it is likely that the Poco F3 GT that the e-commerce website is selling is an imported Redmi K40 gaming edition, which is currently only available in China. Besides the pricing, the e-commerce listing also reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone. Let’s take a look at what the upcoming Poco smartphone will deliver to the consumers out there.

Poco F3 GT specifications (Leaked)

As far as the listing is concerned, the Poco F3 GT will come packed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,800 pixels) screen resolution. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The listing reveals that the Poco F3 GT with a 5,065mAh battery, dual SIM card support, 5G support, among others. Notably, all these specs are of the Redmi K40 gaming edition.

On the camera front, the smartphone will include a quad-camera setup, the listing reveals. The phone is said to pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor and and two 2-megapixel cameras. It is suggested that the 8-megapixel unit is an ultrawide lens, while the two 2-megapixel sensors are macro and depth sensor, respectively.