Poco has made us wait almost three years for a true successor to the original Poco F1 and that ends today. The Poco F3 GT is launching in India today and will be Poco’s most premium offering ever since the brand separated from Xiaomi India. The company has built hype around it in the last few months and even revealed a couple of its features. Leaks have, however, revealed everything about the F3 GT. Also Read - Poco X3 GT leak reveals almost no design change from Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Expected to be a renamed version of China’s Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, the Poco F3 GT will be the company’s foray into the dedicated gaming smartphone segment. This comes at a time when the banned PUBG Mobile returns to our shores as Battlegrounds Mobile India, which could benefit mobile gamers on a budget. And since it is a Poco device, you can expect some aggressive pricing. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 20,000 to play BGMI: Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco X3, and more

If you are excited to see what Poco has in store for us (although the cat is out of the bag), we have compiled everything you need to know about it, including the launch event details. Also Read - Poco F3 GT design teased by Poco, India prices leaked ahead of July 23 launch

Poco F3 GT launch event details

Similar to a couple of its last launch events, Poco will announce it officially via a virtual event. Poco will host the Poco F3 GT launch live on its YouTube channel. You can also keep an eye on their Twitter and Facebook channels for the latest updates, including the prices (the stuff that actually matters). The event will start at 12 pm, in case if you want to mark your calendar.

Poco F3 GT expected prices

Based on a recent leak, the Poco F3 GT is expected to compete with the Xiaomi Mi 11X and the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. The price for the base variant is said to be between Rs 28,999 to Rs 29,999; this one offers 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could cost less than Rs 32,999. These prices aren’t official though and hence, you should take these with a pinch of salt, as we do.

Known and expected features

Poco being Poco, revealed a lot of the features on Flipkart teasers. Hence, we already know what we are going to get. If you have been left out of the leak and teasers belt, here’s a brief collection of all the features Poco revealed in the last few weeks and from the global leaks.

– A 6.67-inch 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 480Hz touch sampling rate.

– MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

– Maglev trigger buttons (shoulder keys) with GT switches (sliders) to activate game mode.

– 5065mAh battery with fast charging solution.

– 64-megapixel main + 8-megapixel ultrawide + 2-megapixel macro triple rear cameras.

– Stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio.

– Gaming phone design with bezel-less design and LED gaming lights.