Poco F3 GT to soon launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi originally started its Poco sub-brand with the Poco F1 launched back in 2018. Since then the company has not launched any F-series device in India. Now, the company is planning to launch its Poco F3 GT in the country. However, as of now, there is no confirmed date as to when the device will launch in India. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Moto G40 Fusion: Spec-by-spec comparison, which is better?

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted a photo, where a user is asking about the Poco F3 GT, to which the Director of Poco India, Anuj Sharma replies, it is coming soon. The Twitter conversation is shown inside of the Poco F3 GT. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro is the company's first 5G smartphone in India: See price and more details

To recall, a Poco executive recently confirmed that the company will be launching its Poco F3 GT smartphone in India in Q3, 2021.

Anuj Sharma had earlier also shared a 30-second video teaser, which revealed that the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. He also revealed that the device will come with gaming triggers, which aligns with a previous leak that claimed that the Poco F3 GT would be a rebadged version of the Redmi K40 gaming smartphone in China last month.

Poco F3 GT: Price

According to an earlier report, the Poco F3 GT will be priced at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,800) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 2,699 (approximately Rs 30,800).

Poco F3 GT: Expected specifications

Poco F3 GT is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with the Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The device will run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.