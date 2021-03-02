Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Rumours of the Redmi K40 from China coming to India as the Poco F3 have been at an all-time high. And now, there’s some evidence to back that thought. Based on a couple of certifications, the Redmi K40 is registered as a Poco device on FCC as well as IMEI database. This means the Redmi K40 could be available in global markets, including India, as a Poco device. Could this be the successor to the Poco F1 from 2018? Also Read - Top five smartphones with high refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

The documents on IMEI database as well as the FCC certifications confirm the Poco F3 moniker. The codename of this device is similar to the one from the Redmi K40. This indicates that the Poco F3 will be another repurposed Redmi device. The succeeding device to the Poco F1 will be using a very powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset and bring some premium upgrades. Also Read - Poco sold more than 2,50,000 units of Poco M3 in less than 10 days in India

Poco F3 to come out as rebranded Redmi K40?

Given that the codenames are similar, Poco could simply swap the Redmi logo for a Poco logo at the back of the Redmi K40. That’s not necessarily bad, given that the Redmi K40 is a premium smartphone relying on some high-end specifications. Moreover, Poco could replicate the lower prices of the Redmi K40’s Chinese prices in markets like India. This could help Poco launch the F3 at prices like that of the Poco F1’s. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro expected to arrive in India next month: Know details

The Poco F3, if based on the Redmi K40, will have a lot going for it. The performance needs will be taken care of by the Snapdragon 870 chip, which itself is an overclocked Snapdragon 865 from 2020. This will also bring support for 5G connectivity.

All of that will be accompanied by a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Redmi used a Samsung E4 display for the Redmi K40. The rear camera setup features a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a third 5-megapixel camera. The front camera makes do with a 20-megapixel camera system.

If the cost-cutting isn’t evident from the cameras, take a look at the power backup. There’s a 4520mAh battery that gets support for a 33W fast charging system. These aren’t on par with what the Xiaomi Mi 11 offers.

That said, this clever mix-n-match of high and midrange specifications may help Poco offer the smartphone at a very affordable price point. In markets like India, the Poco F3 could help the company aim the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. There’s a high possibility that Motorola could also bring its Snapdragon 870-equipped Motorola Edge S to our shores at similarly low prices.