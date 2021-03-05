comscore Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021
Poco F3, Poco F3 Pro launch details teased, may launch in March 2021

The Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro might launch in March in global markets. Rumours suggest these phones to be rebranded Redmi K40 series devices.

Redmi K40

Image: Redmi K40

The Poco F3 series might launch in March, if you consider the latest leaks and teasers from Poco officials. The company is expected to follow its rebranding strategy again this year and may do it for the Redmi K40 series. Both the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro might make it to the global markets as the Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro. Some even hint at an Indian launch this year, thereby marking Poco’s re-entry into country’s the premium segments. Also Read - Poco F3 could come to India this year, will be a Redmi K40 under the skin

Tipster Mukul Sharma has hinted at the Poco F3’s launch in global markets in March 2021. Additionally, Angus Kai Ho Ng, who heads Poco’s global spokesperson, has tweeted “March”, thereby reassuring that a launch is certain. None of the company’s spokesperson has given out any detail on the rumoured Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro. Also Read - Redmi K40 vs Redmi K30: Design, screen to camera; What has changed

Poco F3 could launch in March 2021

Industry rumours have so far hinted at the Poco F3 and Poco F3 Pro being renamed versions of the Redmi K40 series from China. The Redmi K40 series itself was launched in late February 2021 with notable upgrades over last year’s Redmi K30 series. With Snapdragon 800 series chips and Xiaomi Mi 11-derived features, it is targeted at the premium smartphone space. Also Read - Redmi K40 series launch set for today: Launch time, livestream link, expected specs and price

Redmi K40 Pro+ camera

Image: Redmi K40 Pro Plus

However, Redmi has gone for an aggressive pricing strategy in China. The entry-level Redmi K40 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs approximately Rs 22,000. This is the kind of predatory pricing that the original Poco F1 from 2018 followed. Hence, Poco could replicate the same with the Poco F3 this year.

If the Poco F3 is based on the Redmi K40, there are a couple of interesting features to look out for. The 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is massive upgrade over the Poco F1 and even the Poco X2. The Snapdragon 870 chip should deliver top-notch performance, given that it is technically an overclocked Snapdragon 865 chip from 2020. The 4520mAh battery and the 48-megapixel main camera are also some extras to watch out for.

Rumours of the Poco F3 making it to India were dismissed earlier in the day. A dig into the MIUI codes suggested Xiaomi’s intentions to bring the Redmi K40 series to India as the Mi 11X series. The Redmi K40 is said to become the Mi 11X and the Redmi K40 Pro will be renamed as the Mi 11X Pro. This leaves Xiaomi a way to bring the more expensive Mi 11 to India later in the year.

  Published Date: March 5, 2021 10:51 AM IST

Best Sellers