comscore Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco F4 5g Buyers Can Get Up To Rs 4000 Discount In First Sale On Flipkart Today
News

Poco F4 5G buyers can get up to Rs 4,000 discount in first sale on Flipkart today

Mobiles

The Poco F4 5G was launched recently as the successor to the F1. It is not essentially a flagship phone but can very well be called a flagship phone, especially at an effective price of Rs 23,999.

POCO-F4-5G

Poco F4 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

Poco F4 5G is the company’s latest addition to its successful F-series. It comes as an upgrade to the F1, which, for the longest time, has been a popular phone in the premium segment. The Poco F4 5G has specifications, such as an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision, a Qualcomm processor, and support for 67W fast charging. The phone was launched at a global event where Indian prices and availability were also announced, and today is when the Poco F4 5G will go on sale. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check event details, expected price, and more

Since this is Poco F4 5G’s sale today, the company has doled out some offers, making this deal a little sweeter. But as it is with most of these offers, this one, too, has a caveat. That is you need to have a specific card to get the discount online. Before I tell you more about this offer, let us get the price of the Poco F4 5G out of our way. Also Read - Spotify introduces 'Community' feature to let mobile users see friends' real-time activity

Poco F4 5G price in India

The Poco F4 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base variant that has 6GB of RAM. The mid-tier costs Rs 29,999 and it has 8GB of RAM. The highest-end model has 12GB of RAM and it is priced at Rs 33,999. The phone comes in Neptune Green and Night Black colours. The first sale begins at 12 pm today on Flipkart. Also Read - Google to use only first 15MB of webpage for Search rankings

Poco F4 5G discount offer

Like I said if you buy the F4 5G at the first sale and have a credit card, you become eligible for a big discount. These are the conditions you will need to meet to get as much as Rs 4,000 off. Poco will be giving a discount of Rs 1,000 to all the buyers of the F4 5G from today’s sale. That brings down the cost of the base model to Rs 26,999, the cost of the mid-tier to Rs 28,999, and that of the top model to Rs 32,999.

Now, if you can arrange an SBI Card, you will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000. After the discount of Rs 3,000, the price becomes Rs 23,999 for the base model, Rs 25,999 for the higher memory version, and Rs 29,999 for the highest memory model. You can get a Rs 27,999 phone for as low as Rs 23,999 in the first sale.

The deals do not end here. You also get two months of YouTube Premium subscription, as well as a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. However, there are a few conditions here, as well, that you will need to meet.

Poco F4 5G specifications

Not exactly a flagship phone, the Poco F4 5G is more of a flagship killer that brings some of the high-end features for the price of a mid-range phone. It is not a flagship phone because it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is essentially a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 that powered the flagship phones of 2020. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Poco F4 5G can handle heavy apps and memory-intensive games. There is a 6.67-inch FullHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 395 PPI pixel density, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for inky blacks in your movies and games.

On the back of the Poco F4 5G, there are three cameras; a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole. Fuelling the Poco F4 5G is a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed through a USB-C port. There are dual stereo speakers on the Poco F4 5G with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Poco F4 5G.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 27, 2022 10:13 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Spotify introduces 'community' feature that will tell what your friends are listening
Apps
Spotify introduces 'community' feature that will tell what your friends are listening
Top phones you should consider buying under Rs 8,000

Photo Gallery

Top phones you should consider buying under Rs 8,000

Google cautions against new Hermit spyware targeting Android, iOS users

News

Google cautions against new Hermit spyware targeting Android, iOS users

How to record screen in Windows 10

How To

How to record screen in Windows 10

Samsung cuts production of TVs, home appliances

News

Samsung cuts production of TVs, home appliances

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check LIVE event details, expected price, and more

Google to use only first 15MB of webpage for Search rankings

World's largest technology startup incubator all set to open in India

Google cautions against new Hermit spyware targeting Android, iOS users

Hyundai Venue 2022 Tech Inside

how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram

Telegram Premium subscription explained

Without being seen How to see WhatsApp status

How to hide profile Picture and more

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version

Features

Hyundai Venue Facelift 2022, Check out the Tech inside of the all new Version
Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval

News

Instagram for Age Verification will now require your face videos and your friends approval
Learn how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram platform to know more Watch the Video

Features

Learn how to view others Last Seen Feature on Instagram platform to know more Watch the Video
Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more

News

Why AC's are getting expansive According to energy efficiency standards Watch video to know more

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999