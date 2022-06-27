Poco F4 5G Flipkart sale begins at 12 pm today with Rs 4,000 discount

Poco F4 5G is the company’s latest addition to its successful F-series. It comes as an upgrade to the F1, which, for the longest time, has been a popular phone in the premium segment. The Poco F4 5G has specifications, such as an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision, a Qualcomm processor, and support for 67W fast charging. The phone was launched at a global event where Indian prices and availability were also announced, and today is when the Poco F4 5G will go on sale. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch today: Check event details, expected price, and more

Since this is Poco F4 5G’s sale today, the company has doled out some offers, making this deal a little sweeter. But as it is with most of these offers, this one, too, has a caveat. That is you need to have a specific card to get the discount online. Before I tell you more about this offer, let us get the price of the Poco F4 5G out of our way. Also Read - Spotify introduces 'Community' feature to let mobile users see friends' real-time activity

Poco F4 5G price in India

The Poco F4 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the base variant that has 6GB of RAM. The mid-tier costs Rs 29,999 and it has 8GB of RAM. The highest-end model has 12GB of RAM and it is priced at Rs 33,999. The phone comes in Neptune Green and Night Black colours. The first sale begins at 12 pm today on Flipkart. Also Read - Google to use only first 15MB of webpage for Search rankings

Poco F4 5G discount offer

Like I said if you buy the F4 5G at the first sale and have a credit card, you become eligible for a big discount. These are the conditions you will need to meet to get as much as Rs 4,000 off. Poco will be giving a discount of Rs 1,000 to all the buyers of the F4 5G from today’s sale. That brings down the cost of the base model to Rs 26,999, the cost of the mid-tier to Rs 28,999, and that of the top model to Rs 32,999.

Now, if you can arrange an SBI Card, you will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000. After the discount of Rs 3,000, the price becomes Rs 23,999 for the base model, Rs 25,999 for the higher memory version, and Rs 29,999 for the highest memory model. You can get a Rs 27,999 phone for as low as Rs 23,999 in the first sale.

The deals do not end here. You also get two months of YouTube Premium subscription, as well as a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. However, there are a few conditions here, as well, that you will need to meet.

Poco F4 5G specifications

Not exactly a flagship phone, the Poco F4 5G is more of a flagship killer that brings some of the high-end features for the price of a mid-range phone. It is not a flagship phone because it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is essentially a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 865 that powered the flagship phones of 2020. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, the Poco F4 5G can handle heavy apps and memory-intensive games. There is a 6.67-inch FullHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 395 PPI pixel density, a peak brightness of 1300 nits, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for inky blacks in your movies and games.

On the back of the Poco F4 5G, there are three cameras; a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera housed inside a punch-hole. Fuelling the Poco F4 5G is a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 67W speed through a USB-C port. There are dual stereo speakers on the Poco F4 5G with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res support. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Poco F4 5G.