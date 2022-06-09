comscore Poco F4 5G to launch in India soon: Here’ what we know so far
Poco F4 5G confirmed to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip in India

Poco is all set to launch the Poco F4 5G smartphone globally. Now, the company has confirmed that the phone will also launch in India. Here's what we know about it so far.

Poco F4

Image: Poco India

Poco has already confirmed that it will launch the Poco F4 5G smartphone at a global launch event soon. The company has also confirmed that the phone will make a debut in India alongside its global debut. Now the company has confirmed that its upcoming Poco F4 5G smartphone will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip. Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

“POCO F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 is debuting global very soon,” Poco India wrote in a tweet without revealing the launch date. Also Read - Poco M4 5G to go on first sale today: Check price, specs, offers

While Poco hasn’t shared further details about its upcoming Poco F4 5G smartphone yet, reports in the past couple of weeks have shared plenty about the phone. According to a report by Rootmygalaxy, Poco’s upcoming smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S smartphone that was launched in China recently. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz E4 full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 970 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, 4,500mAh of battery life with support for 67W fast charging technology, Android 12-based MIUI 13, a 48+8+2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera. And it was launched in China at a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (Rs 23,307 approximately). The tipster also shared live images of the upcoming smartphone that show a stark similarity to the Redmi K40S smartphone.

Image: Rootmygalaxy

The phone was also spotted on the IMEI database with model number 22021211RI hinting towards an imminent launch in India.

Interestingly, today’s announcement comes just days after Poco India made three important announcements in India. First, it promoted Himanshu Tandon as Poco India head. Second, it expanded its after-sales service to over 2,000 service centres in India and finally, it announced that it would soon launch an F-series smartphone in India, which we now is the Poco F4 5G.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 3:34 PM IST

