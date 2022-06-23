comscore Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco F4 5g Poco X4 Gt To Launch Today Expected Price Specifications And More
News

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Mobiles

POCO F4 5G will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a circular module, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM.

poco f4 5g

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Smartphone brand POCO is all set to launch two new smartphones POCO X4 GT alongside POCO F4 5G. The launch will be livestremead with the event scheduled to start at 5:30PM India time (12PM UTC). Also Read - POCO X4 GT launching on June 23rd alongside POCO F4 5G: Check features

POCO F4 5G will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a circular module, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with Liquid Cool 2.0 technology and will be available in a green colour variant.

POCO F4 5G specifications

POCO’s upcoming smartphone POCO F4 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S smartphone that was launched in China recently. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz E4 full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 970 chipset, 4,500mAh of battery life with support for 67W fast charging technology, Android 12-based MIUI 13, a 48+8+2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera.

It was launched in China at a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (Rs 23,307 approximately). The tipster also shared live images of the upcoming smartphone that show a stark similarity to the Redmi K40S smartphone.

POCO F4 5G expected price

The expected price is not yet out for this smartphone. However, its predecessor, the POCO F3 GT, was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999 last year. The highlights of the smartphone included a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera and a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology.

POCO X4 GT specifications

In addition, the smartphone maker may also launch another device, dubbed the POCO X4 GT today. POCO X4 GT is expected to be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which launched in China recently.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD panel. It is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. Under the hood, the POCO X4 GT may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, coupled with upto 8GB RAM and upto 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the POCO X4 GT is expected to feature a 20MP front camera and a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 8:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more
Mobiles
Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more
Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

automobile

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

How to change your Instagram username

How To

How to change your Instagram username

Here's how you can type upside down on WhatsApp

How To

Here's how you can type upside down on WhatsApp

Apple VR headset may launch soon, CEO Tim Cook drops major hint

Gaming

Apple VR headset may launch soon, CEO Tim Cook drops major hint

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Amazon autonomous mobile Robots

Nothing Phone is up for auction

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

Here's how you can type upside down on WhatsApp

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video

News

Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video
How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video

Features

How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video
How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

Features

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999