Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Smartphone brand POCO is all set to launch two new smartphones POCO X4 GT alongside POCO F4 5G. The launch will be livestremead with the event scheduled to start at 5:30PM India time (12PM UTC). Also Read - POCO X4 GT launching on June 23rd alongside POCO F4 5G: Check features

POCO F4 5G will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a circular module, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with Liquid Cool 2.0 technology and will be available in a green colour variant.

POCO F4 5G specifications

POCO’s upcoming smartphone POCO F4 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S smartphone that was launched in China recently. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz E4 full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 970 chipset, 4,500mAh of battery life with support for 67W fast charging technology, Android 12-based MIUI 13, a 48+8+2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera.

It was launched in China at a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (Rs 23,307 approximately). The tipster also shared live images of the upcoming smartphone that show a stark similarity to the Redmi K40S smartphone.

POCO F4 5G expected price

The expected price is not yet out for this smartphone. However, its predecessor, the POCO F3 GT, was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999 last year. The highlights of the smartphone included a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera and a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology.

POCO X4 GT specifications

In addition, the smartphone maker may also launch another device, dubbed the POCO X4 GT today. POCO X4 GT is expected to be a tweaked version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which launched in China recently.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate IPS LCD panel. It is said to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. Under the hood, the POCO X4 GT may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, coupled with upto 8GB RAM and upto 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the POCO X4 GT is expected to feature a 20MP front camera and a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple rear camera setup.