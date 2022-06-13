Poco has confirmed to launch the Poco F4 5G globally including India “soon”. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed quite a handful of key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone will compete against the likes of OnePlus 9R 5G and iQOO Neo 6 5G and more. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip. Also Read - Poco F4 5G confirmed to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip in India

As per the company, Poco F4 5G will come with a 64MP triple rear camera setup that is placed inside a circular module, 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 ROM. The smartphone is also confirmed to come with Liquid Cool 2.0 technology and will be available in a green colour variant. Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

Poco F4 5G expected specifications

According to a report by Rootmygalaxy, Poco’s upcoming smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S smartphone that was launched in China recently. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch 120Hz E4 full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 970 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, 4,500mAh of battery life with support for 67W fast charging technology, Android 12-based MIUI 13, a 48+8+2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera.

It was launched in China at a starting price of 1,999 Yuan (Rs 23,307 approximately). The tipster also shared live images of the upcoming smartphone that show a stark similarity to the Redmi K40S smartphone.

The expected price is not yet out for this smartphone. However, its predecessor, the Poco F3 GT, was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999 last year. The highlights of the smartphone included a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 64MP triple rear camera and a 5,065mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging technology.