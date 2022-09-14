Poco F4 5G is a the latest mid-range smartphone from the brand. The device was launched for a starting price of Rs 27,999 and it offered specs like a Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate, and 67W fast charging support. Also Read - Poco Diwali Madness sale: Best deals on Poco M4 Pro, Poco F4 and more

Poco F4 5G sale price

Now, the device is poised to get discounted in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Ahead of it, Flipkart has revealed the sale price of the phone. Also Read - Poco M5 to launch in India today at 5.30 pm IST: How to watch it live; what to expect

The mid-ranger Poco F4 5G will be available in the sale for as low as Rs 21,999. This pricing will be after applying all offers, as per Flipkart. This means it could be after the available bank offers that we will see in the sale period. Also Read - Poco M5 and Poco M5s design, colors, and pricing tipped before launch

Poco F4 5G specifications

The Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dolby Vision support.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As for the optics, the device has a triple camera setup with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. Upfront, it has a 20MP camera for taking selfies and doing video chats. The selfie camera is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. It is claimed to go from 0 percent to 100 percent with just 30 minutes of charging. It has a stereo speaker setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging.

The device boasts a side-facing fingerprint scanner for additional storage. It has Wi-FI 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS support.