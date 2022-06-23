comscore Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 launched in India: Check price, specs, offers
Poco F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 and 67W fast charging debuts in India

Poco F4 5G can be bought for just Rs. 23,999 with offers.

Poco has officially launched the all-new Poco F4 5G in the Indian market. The smartphone comes in the mid-range segment and offers impressive specifications. It is a successor to the Poco F3 GT and packs a Snapdragon chipset over the MediaTek SoC found in the predecessor. Also Read - Poco C40 debuts with a JLQ chipset: All you need to know

Some of its highlights include a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 67W fast charging speed. The device starts under Rs. 30,000 in the market. Also Read - Poco F4 5G confirmed to come with 12 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and more

Poco F4 5G Specifications

The Poco F4 5G comes with a new design over the predecessor. It sports a 6.67-inch ultra-thin DotDisplay with a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is an E4 AMOLED panel with a 360Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 5,00,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification. Also Read - Poco F4 5G confirmed to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip in India

It sports a triple camera system on the rear with a 64MP main lens that supports optical image stabilization (OIS). It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro lens.  The cameras on the phone come with features like Night Mode, AI Skyscapping 4.0, and AI Erase 2.0.

At the helm, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC clocked at 3.2GHz. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device has Liquidcool 2.0 support and comes with a stereo speaker setup tuned by Dolby Atmos. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The device is said to go from 0% to 100% in just 38 minutes.

The phone boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MIUI 13-based Poco launcher on top. It comes with dual-SIM 5G support with 10 5G bands. It features IP53 water and dust resistance rating. The device has a 7.7mm thickness and weighs 195 grams.

Poco F4 5G India Pricing, Colors, and Sale date

Coming to the pricing, the Poco F4 5G comes at a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It costs Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. However, it can be purchased starting at Rs. 23,999 with Rs. 1,000 instant discount and Rs. 3,000 SBI Bank Debit/Credit Card offer.

It has two color options – Night Black and Nebula Green. The first sale is scheduled for June 27 on Flipkart.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 6:28 PM IST

