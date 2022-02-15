Poco F4 GT inches closer to launch: Check expected specs, price, features

Poco F4 GT has been spotted on several certification sites, including FCC, EEC, IMEI, and TUV. The latest report claims that the upcoming smartphone could be unveiled with Xiaomi’s custom ROM, MIUI 13, out-of-the-box.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Anuj Sharma, country director of Poco India, said, “We will refresh the entire portfolio. It is a good time to get a completely new, revamped fourth-generation portfolio for Poco. I hope everyone likes that phone, but from that price-band (above Rs 50,000) definition, I do not think we will go there yet,”

Specifications

This phone can be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, as per reports. The smartphone will get a 4,700 mAh battery, with 120 W fast charging support. It will have the ability to charge the phone in 17 minutes fully. A 6.67-inch Huaxing flexible display can be given on the phone. The handset will have a dual VC cooling system, gaming shoulder trigger, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Poco F4 GT 21121210G bags FCC, IMEI, EEC & TUV certification. – MIUI 13

– 2280 * 2 = 4560mAh battery

-Hi-res audio Box content: Mobile phone, adapter, type C cable, sim ejector, protective case & type C to 3.5mm audio adapter#Xiaomi #Poco #PocoF4GT

FCC:https://t.co/XHDwWiWGc9 pic.twitter.com/SY6rsy1iUc — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 14, 2022

As far as photography is concerned, the upcoming smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup housing 48 megapixels primary camera of 64 megapixels along with 13 megapixels and 2 megapixels sensor. Additionally, a 16-megapixel camera will be present in the phone for selfies and video calling.

Poco F4 GT is tipped to feature a 4560mAh battery with fast-charging technology. The retail box will include an adapter, type C cable, sim ejector, protective case & type C to 3.5mm audio adapter.

Redmi K50 series will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole camera and the Gaming Edition (POCO F4 GT) will come with an L-shaped charging cable.

120W, 20 minutes to charge while the screen is off.

While it's off, the speed will be increased by 200%.#RedmiK50series #POCOF4GT pic.twitter.com/kGnxBKEzI1 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 15, 2022

Price

To recall, the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage of Poco F3 GT is Rs 26,999. Apart from this, 128 GB storage with 8 GB RAM is Rs 28,999, and 8 GB RAM with 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 30,999.

As per Sharma, “In 2020, our price range was somewhere close to about Rs 8,000 going all the way up to Rs 21,000-Rs 22,000. That we expanded last year to go up to about Rs 31,000 with F3 GT.”

We can expect the upcoming Poco F4 GT to come up with a price range between Rs 26,000 to Rs 30,000.