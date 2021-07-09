Poco goes trolling on Twitter, says F3 GT offers more than OnePlus Nord 2

Who doesn’t love a good old bickering between two industry biggies? A big brand taking a dig on the other one is fun to spectate, right? Poco plays smart in the latest episode, wherein it tries to put emphasis on its upcoming Poco F3 GT. This phone, as expected, will take on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 and hence, Poco decided to go cheeky on social media, calling the Nord 2 “N-ordinary phone.” Ouch! Also Read - OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting a taste of Android 11 prior to their last OS update release

This already seems like a tough one for OnePlus to swallow, given that OnePlus’s agency itself made an error involving Samsung. OnePlus is yet to reply or get back to Poco, and it seems the brand would rather focus on promoting the Nord 2. Poco, meanwhile, is yet to reveal a launch date for the F3 GT in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things that OnePlus has confirmed about the upcoming phone

Poco trolls OnePlus

In its trolling tweet, Poco calls the Nord 2 an “N-ordinary phone” and also says the Poco F3 GT is “pretty and a lot lot more.” This is indeed weird, given that OnePlus is yet to reveal the phone in its entirety. Does that mean Poco has access to pre-production units from OnePlus? Maybe, since it calls itself the “The God of Madness”. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 India launch date confirmed

Not your N-ordinary phone. pic.twitter.com/0oKCbY8CXO — POCO India – The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

Setting aside the signature cringe humour Poco flaunts, it is safe to say that both the Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 could trade blows in terms of specs. OnePlus has confirmed using a tweaked Dimensity 1200-AI chip on the Nord 2 whereas the Poco F3 GT is expected to use the standard version of the same chip.

In fact, Poco is apparently going to rename the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition from China, carrying over the same specifications. This is no surprise, given that a majority of Poco smartphones are essentially Redmi smartphones wearing a new skin. Take a look at the recently launched Poco M3 Pro 5G as an example.

What remains to be seen is how much does Poco carryover from the Redmi version in China. The Redmi K40 Gaming gets dedicated pop-up shoulder keys, LED lighting, an aggressive design, and some extreme high-end specifications.

We expect the Poco F3 GT to be priced competitively to take on two of BBK’s similarly equipped offerings. The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to go with sub-Rs 35,000 pricing and that’s where Poco could put a high-end storage variant. On the other end, it has to tackle the Realme X7 Max starting at Rs 26,999 and Xiaomi’s own Mi 11X at Rs 30,000.