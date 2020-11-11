Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 7 - Check Out Latest Comaprison | BGR India

Poco has launched the Poco M2 Pro smartphone starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 7 smartphone starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M2 Pro and Realme 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 7 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Poco M2 Pro features a 16.94cm (6.67) FHD+ Display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 20:9 FHD. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Poco M2 Pro weighs 209g and the Realme 7 measures 196.5g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M2 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Poco M2 Pro is available in 2 variants. The Realme 7 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Poco M2 Pro is based on its different variants. Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced Rs.13999. The price of Realme 7 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth main camera whereas, Realme 7 has a 64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Poco M2 Pro has 16MP front camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco M2 Pro is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 of 5000mAh. The Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The Realme 7 runs on Android v10 (Q).