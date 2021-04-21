Poco M2 Reloaded is set to launch in India today at 12noon. The smartphone will release at 3pm today on Flipkart. For the unaware, all Poco phones are usually available on Flipkart. Also Read - Flipkart Smartphones Carnival sale: All deals, offers on Apple iPhone 11

Official teasers suggest that the upcoming Poco smartphone will be a ‘multimedia powerhouse’ but it is also said to borrow most of its features from the Poco M2, launched last year. Also Read - Oppo A54 to go on sale today: How to buy online, launch offers, and more

Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the Poco M2 Reloaded smartphone. The Flipkart listing reveals that the budget smartphone will feature a Full-HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and more nifty features. The design, however, will be similar the original Poco M2. Rumours circulating on the internet suggest that the major change expected in the Poco M2 Reloaded is a new RAM option. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

Poco M2 Reloaded price in India (expected)

The Poco M2 Reloaded is said to be priced less than the original Poco M2, which comes in two variants. The base model of the Poco M2 comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price of Rs 10,999 while the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 12,999.

Some reports suggest that it is likely that the upcoming Poco M2 Reloaded will be priced at Rs 9999. There are no official words on the pricing yet.

Poco M2 Reloaded specifications (expected)

The Flipkart listing reveals that the Poco M2 Reloaded will feature a Full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The e-commerce platform or the company have not revealed any further details about the smartphone.

Rumours suggest that the upcoming Poco smartphone is expected to be similar to the original Poco M2. It is said to borrow most of the specifications from the original model including a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a quad rear camera setup (a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor). For selfies, the phone is said to get an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.