Poco M2 vs Poco M2 Pro - Compare with Specs, Price | BGR India

Poco M2 vs Poco M2 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with Specs, Price, and Other Details

Poco M2 of 6GB + 64GB will priced 10999. The price of Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is of 13999. Here's the latest comparison with price and specs.

  • Published: November 10, 2020 12:34 PM IST
Poco M2 Pro Review 8

Poco newly launched Poco M2 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Poco M2 on 8th September 2020 with powerful features. Poco M2 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Poco has launched its Poco M2 Pro on 7 July 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. The Poco M2 measures 198 g while Poco M2 Pro measures 209g. Also Read - Poco X3 next sale on October 5 but Poco M2 now available on open sale: Check details

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M2 is 6.53 Full HD+, whereas, the screen size of Poco M2 Pro is 16.94cm (6.67) FHD+ Display. The Poco M2 has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 while Poco M2 Pro has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 20:9 FHD. Also Read - Poco X3 India launch confirmed for September 22: Check expected price, variants and features

Price-The price range of Poco M2 is based on its different variants. Poco M2 of 6GB + 64GB will priced 10999. The price of Poco M2 Pro of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is of 13999. Also Read - Poco M2 first sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart; check price, specifications, offers

Camera -The Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP camera whereas, Poco M2 Pro has a 48MP 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth camera. On the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 Pro has a 16MP front camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco M2 and M2 Pro both are powered by 5000mah. The Poco M2 uses a 10W charger while the Poco M2 Pro uses Built-in rechargeable battery

OS-The Poco M2 runs MIUI UI based on Android 10. The Poco M2 Pro runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

Weight-The Poco M2 measures 198 g while Poco M2 Pro measures 209g.

Variant-The Poco M2 is available in 2 variants. The Poco M2 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

  • Published Date: November 10, 2020 12:34 PM IST

Poco M2 Pro

Poco M2 Pro

13999

MIUI 11 based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
48MP + 5MP Macro + 8MP Ultra wide + 2MP Depth
Poco M2

Poco M2

4

10999

MIUI UI based on Android 10
MediaTek Helio G80
13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP

