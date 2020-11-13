Poco has launched the Poco M2 smartphone starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco X3 smartphone starting at Rs.16999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M2 and Poco X3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs Realme 7 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Display and Design-The Poco M2 features a 6.53 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 1080×2340. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 comes with a 6.67 inch along with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. The Poco M2 weighs 198 g and the Poco X3 measures 215g. Also Read - Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M2 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. The Poco M2 is available in 2 variants. The Poco X3 also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Poco M2 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - Here's Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

Price-The price range of Poco M2 is based on its different variants. Poco M2 of 6GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Poco X3 of 6GB + 64GB is of Rs.16999

Camera -The Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Poco X3 has a 64MP + 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco X3 has a 20MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco M2 is powered by 5000mah as compared to the battery of Poco X3 of 6,000mAh. The Poco M2 runs on MIUI UI based on Android 10. The Poco X3 runs on MIUI 12 Based on Android 10.