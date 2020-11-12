Poco M2 vs Realme C15 - Here's Price, Specs, and Features Comparison

Poco has launched the Poco M2 smartphone starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C15 smartphone starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M2 and Realme C15 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M2 vs Poco M2 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with Specs, Price, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Poco M2 features a 6.53 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 1080×2340. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution. The Poco M2 weighs 198 g and the Realme C15 measures 209gram.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M2 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 features a Helio G35 Gaming Processor 12nm Octa-Core Processor. The Poco M2 is available in 2 variants. The Realme C15 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Poco M2 is based on its different variants. Poco M2 of 6GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme C15 of 3GB +32GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Realme C15 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens main camera. On the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 has a 8MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco M2 is powered by 5000mah as compared to the battery of Realme C15 of 6000mAh. The Poco M2 runs on MIUI UI based on Android 10. The Realme C15 runs on UI realm Based on Android 10.