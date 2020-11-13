Poco has launched the Poco M2 smartphone recently. The Poco M2 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M2 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - What is Facebook Vanish mode and how to use

Display and Design-The Poco M2 features a 6.53 Full HD+ with a screen resolution of 1080×2340. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Poco M2 weighs 198 g and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro measures 191g. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Latest Comparison with Features, Price, and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M2 features a MediaTek Helio G80. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Poco M2 is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Check Out Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Price-The price range of Poco M2 is based on its different variants. Poco M2 of 6GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.10999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Poco M2 is powered by 5000mah as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Poco M2 runs on MIUI UI based on Android 10. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.