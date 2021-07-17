Poco launched a new variant of the Poco M3 in India today. The new vanilla variant of the Poco M3 comes packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The price of the new Poco M3 4GB RAM model is set at Rs 10,499. The phone is already up for grabs on Flipkart website similar to all other Poco phones. Also Read - Poco M3 price hike: Two variants now cost more in offline, online markets

Until now, Poco phone was available in two 6GB RAM variants. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant comes at a price of Rs 11,499 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 12,499. The Poco phone comes in three colour options – Cool Blue, Power Black and Poco Yellow. Also Read - Poco F3 GT launch date in India finally revealed

The price of the 6GB RAM models of the Poco phone hiked in India earlier this week. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer hiked the price of the Poco M3 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage by Rs 500 in both online and offline market. Also Read - Poco F3 GT price in India seemingly confirmed, to be less expensive than the OnePlus Nord 2

Poco M3 4GB RAM specifications

Besides the different in RAM and storage, the Poco phone vanilla model consists of the same set of specs as the 6GB RAM model. This means the 4GB RAM model of the phone includes the same specs as the existing 6GB RAM models.

The phone includes a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It also includes a waterdrop notch which consists of an 8-megapixel camera sensor inside it. On the rear panel, the Poco phone includes a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 622 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. One of the key highlights of this Poco phone is a dual stereo speakers. The phone is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support in the box.