Poco M3 5G will be powerful, confirmed to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Poco M3 5G is all set to launch in the global market on May 19. Ahead of the official release, the smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the chipset that will power the upcoming Poco M3 with 5G support.

The company via its twitter handle revealed that the Poco smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This bit of information suggests that the upcoming Poco M3 5G is going to be a powerful device and a good option for all the gamers out there.

Just last week, a Poco executive confirmed the Poco M3 5G and its launch date. The smartphone will go official in the global market on May 19. There are no reports on the India launch of the Poco M3 5G yet.

The 4G variant is, however, is available in the country at a price starting at Rs 10,999 for the base model with 64GB of internal storage. The Poco M3 4G is available via Flipkart in the country.

Poco M3 leaked details

Ahead of the official release, the Poco M3 5G has been subjected to several leaks and rumours. Recently leaked renders revealed the complete design of the smartphone. The renders revealed three colour options, triple rear camera setup, and a punch hole screen. This could mean that the upcoming Poco phone will include a LCD panel. The renders also suggest that the Poco smartphone will include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Several rumours circulating on the internet suggest that the Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G with a fresh design. If that turns out to be true, expect the Poco phone to come packed with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ 90Hz LCD display, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.