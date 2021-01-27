sub-brand has started teasing the launch of the in India. The company has tweeted a new video teasing the launch of the new smartphone in India. To recall, the company launched Poco M3 in the international markets back in November. It will serve as the successor to the , which was launched last year in India. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 to relaunch in 2021 with new Qualcomm chip: Price and other details

The video confirms that the company will launch the Poco M3 in India in February. The video shows a number of people using the Poco M3 and sharing their experiences of using the smartphone. It showcases the graphics and camera capabilities of the device. We can see the Black, Blue and Yellow colour options of the device being used inside of the video, which means it is safe to assume that the device will launch in these colour options in the country. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 could launch next month, hints company GM

The company has just started teasing the device and is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the device. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected

Poco M3 India launch: Expected price

The company is yet to reveal the India price for the Poco M3. However, it is expected to be similar to its global pricing. Poco M3 is priced at $149 (approximately Rs 11,000) for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant, and at $169 (approximately Rs 12,500) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

In the international markets, the device is available in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black colour options.

Poco M3: Specifications

Poco M3 has been launched in international markets, due to which we already know the specifications of the device.

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs ‘s operating system with the company’s own skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies.