News

Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

Mobiles

Poco M3 is all set to launch in India on February 2 at the same day when Samsung will unveil the Galaxy M02. Here's what to expect from the budget device.

Poco M3

Poco M3 will launch in India on February 2 at 12 PM in India. (Image: Poco)

Xiaomi-backed Poco has announced that will be launching the Poco M3 in India on February 2. Some of the key features of the budget phone include a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the Poco M3 till now. Also Read - Xiaomi's new Mi Air Charge wireless charging tech is 'truly wireless': Here's how it works

Poco M3: India launch details

Poco M3 will launch in India on February 2 at 12 PM in India. The launch will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. It will be made available exclusively via Flipkart. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start getting stable MIUI 12 in India

Poco M3: Price in India

The company has not revealed the official price of the Poco M3 in India but rumors suggest that it will follow the lines of the Poco M2 and fall under Rs 12,000 price tag. For the unaware, Poco unveiled the M3 in the international markets at a price of $149 (approximately Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and $169 (approximately Rs 12,500) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. In India, the device is expected to be priced at par with the global pricing. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Note 10 Pro RAM, storage variants leaked: Expected price, specs

Poco has already teased that the device will be launched in funky colours including Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black similar to international markets.

Poco M3: Specifications

The international variant of the Poco M3 is expected to arrive in India, which means the specifications of the Indian model will be at par with the global version. As far as the specs are concerned, the Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU paired with 4GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google‘s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the device features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it sports an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2021 4:24 PM IST

