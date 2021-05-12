comscore Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on May 19, could arrive as rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on May 19, could arrive as rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G
News

Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on May 19, could arrive as rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G

Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro global launch date announced the phone is confirmed to feature a unique design, equip a MediaTek Dimensity chipset; Poco UI launch this year.

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G will mark its global debut on May 19, the company has officially confirmed via a teaser poster. The Chinese brand took to its official Twitter handle as well to reveal the launch date of the upcoming Poco M-series phone. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G receives BIS certification, India launch imminent?

“Look out! Another POCO launch is coming your way! #POCOM3Pro 5G is coming in hot! Who’s ready for more? Stay tuned for May 19th. We are bringing you #MoreSpeedMoreEverything!,” the tweet reads. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro: India launch date, expected price, and specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch timeline

As seen on the poster, the new Poco M3 Pro 5G will be showcased on May 19 at 20:00 GMT (1:30 AM IST) via a virtual event. Other than the launch date and timing the promotional image doesn’t share much detail about the device, however, as per the Android Central report, Poco Global Head Kevin Xiaobo Qiu and its Head of Product Marketing Angus Ng did reveal some details about the device in a media interview. The new Poco phone is confirmed to equip a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, feature a ‘unique design’ and come in a yellow colour coat. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March, confirms company

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications (rumoured)

Rumours heavily speculate the Poco M3 Pro 5G to arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. If rumours are to believe, then the new Poco M-series might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD punch-hole display. It could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Redmi Note 10 5G comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Whether the Poco M3 Pro 5G gets a similar configuration that remains to be seen.

The Redmi phone sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup on the optics front. For selfies, it gets a single 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The phone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12 skin on top. Notably, the Poco executives during the interview dropped hints about a new interface called Poco UI that will be launched by the end of the year, which means, if not Poco M3 Pro, the future Poco phones will get the taste of the upcoming custom ROM skin.

That said, the Poco M3 Pro 5G allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in April which indicate that the phone might hit the Indian shores as well. This could be good news for Poco fans in India, given the Poco F2 Pro didn’t make it through in the country. Pricing and availability details are expected to pour in ahead of its official debut next week.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2021 9:21 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more iPhone models up from sale with discount
Photo Gallery
Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more iPhone models up from sale with discount
Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more iPhone models up from sale with discount

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Apple Days sale: iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more iPhone models up from sale with discount

Nvidia brings GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs for entry level gaming laptops

Laptops

Nvidia brings GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs for entry level gaming laptops

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled

Photo Gallery

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17, Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled: Here's a closer look

Photo Gallery

Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptops unveiled: Here's a closer look

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here

Laptops

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

News

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

How to send Eid Mubarak wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage

Redmi Note 10S launch set for May 13: Expected specs and price in India

Best Pulse oximeters you can consider buying under Rs 1,000

WhatsApp Privacy Policy: How to accept the new terms, what happens if you don't

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch soon?

Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch soon?
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10

Features

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch could be on March 10
Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March
Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be announced on Feb 10

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10 India launch date could be announced on Feb 10
Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

News

Redmi Note 10 5G to reportedly feature a 108-megapixel camera and optical zoom

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ला रहा है नया सिक्योरिटी फीचर, Google Drive पर चैट बैकअप होगा और सुरक्षित

OPPO Reno 6 Pro, Reno 6 Pro+ के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स आए सामने, जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च

Poco M3 Pro 5G हुआ कंफर्म, जानिए कब लॉन्च होगा यह सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

Realme C20A स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

COVID-19 की दूसरी लहर की वजह से कई कंपनियों के स्मार्टफोन भारत में देरी से होंगे लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?
iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend review: Lives up to its name
PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know

News

PUBG Mobile coming back to India as Battlegrounds Mobile India: Everything you need to know
iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

Hands On

iQOO 7 Legend first impressions: Legendary design, legendary price

News

Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here
Laptops
Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors announced: Details here
Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

News

Tecno launches doorstep delivery of its smartphones amid rising COVID-19 cases in India
Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16

Laptops

Vaio SE14, SX14 unveiled: To launch on May 16
Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs

News

Asus Zenfone 8 series global launch event today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specs
Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

News

Xbox Series X pre-order in India listed ahead of PS5 pre-orders

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers