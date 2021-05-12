Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on May 19, could arrive as rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G will mark its global debut on May 19, the company has officially confirmed via a teaser poster. The Chinese brand took to its official Twitter handle as well to reveal the launch date of the upcoming Poco M-series phone. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G receives BIS certification, India launch imminent?

“Look out! Another POCO launch is coming your way! #POCOM3Pro 5G is coming in hot! Who’s ready for more? Stay tuned for May 19th. We are bringing you #MoreSpeedMoreEverything!,” the tweet reads. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro: India launch date, expected price, and specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G launch timeline

As seen on the poster, the new Poco M3 Pro 5G will be showcased on May 19 at 20:00 GMT (1:30 AM IST) via a virtual event. Other than the launch date and timing the promotional image doesn’t share much detail about the device, however, as per the Android Central report, Poco Global Head Kevin Xiaobo Qiu and its Head of Product Marketing Angus Ng did reveal some details about the device in a media interview. The new Poco phone is confirmed to equip a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, feature a ‘unique design’ and come in a yellow colour coat. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch in March, confirms company

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications (rumoured)

Rumours heavily speculate the Poco M3 Pro 5G to arrive as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 5G. If rumours are to believe, then the new Poco M-series might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD punch-hole display. It could be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Redmi Note 10 5G comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Whether the Poco M3 Pro 5G gets a similar configuration that remains to be seen.

The Redmi phone sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup on the optics front. For selfies, it gets a single 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The phone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12 skin on top. Notably, the Poco executives during the interview dropped hints about a new interface called Poco UI that will be launched by the end of the year, which means, if not Poco M3 Pro, the future Poco phones will get the taste of the upcoming custom ROM skin.

That said, the Poco M3 Pro 5G allegedly appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in April which indicate that the phone might hit the Indian shores as well. This could be good news for Poco fans in India, given the Poco F2 Pro didn’t make it through in the country. Pricing and availability details are expected to pour in ahead of its official debut next week.