Poco is set to launch its first ever 5G smartphone in India dubbed the Poco M3 Pro. The upcoming Poco smartphone will launch in the country on June 8 via an online launch event. Once the Poco M3 Pro releases in the country it will be available on Flipkart. The sale date has not been revealed by the company yet. Also Read - Top phones launched in May 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Poco M3 Pro and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched in the global market last month. The same model of the smartphone is said to arrive in India. The India price of the Poco M3 Pro hasn’t been revealed yet, but it is likely to be at cheaper than the global pricing. Also Read - Poco X3 GT, not F3 GT, rumoured to launch in India as reskinned Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro price in India (expected)

In the global market, the Poco M3 Pro starts at a price of EUR 179, which is approx around Rs 16,000. This price is for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model of the Poco M3 Pro comes with a price of EUR 199 (which is around Rs 17,750) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. We will have to wait for the company to announce the India price soon. It is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India. Also Read - Redmi K20 Pro, Poco X3 Pro users rejoice: Latest MIUI 12 update with Android 11 starts rolling

Poco M3 Pro specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Poco M3 Pro 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate with the DynamicSwitch feature. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The phone also supports expandable storage. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.

In terms of cameras, the Poco M3 Pro comes packed with a triple rear camera setup including 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro. On the front, the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.