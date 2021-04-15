Poco M3 Pro 5G, which could be the first 5G smartphone by Poco could make its debut in India soon. The smartphone has been spotted on multiple certification sites, hinting at an imminent launch. Interestingly, the listings also suggest that the Poco M3 Pro 5G could be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G that was announced in the global markets recently. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro: India launch date, expected price, and specifications

As per a 91Mobile report, Poco M3 Pro 5G has appeared on BIS and FCC certification sites. It bears the model number M2103K19PG, which is the same as Redmi Note 10 5G's (M2103K19G). Though an exact launch date is unclear as of now, the certification sites have revealed a few specifications of the phone.

For instance, the Poco M3 Pro will support 22W fast charging technology. The smartphone will run MIUI 12 and support Bluetooth 5.1 when it comes to connectivity. Apart from this, there is little known about the smartphone at this point.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Will it be rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G?

Poco M3 Pro 5G will be the successor to the Poco M2 Pro that was launched last year. However, if the Poco M3 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G, then it might retain some of its specifications as well.

Redmi Note 10 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 5G runs the company’s MIUI 12 UI, which is based on Android 11. In terms of cameras, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is 8-megapixel. The Note 10 5G sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.