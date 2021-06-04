Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Indian variants are said to have received the Bluetooth SIG certifications ahead of their debut in India. The listing also reveals the Redmi Note 10T which is expected to arrive as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with minor tweaks. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 4G Comparison: Which one should you buy

As spotted by 91Mobiles, Poco M3 Pro 5G is listed with model number M2103K19PI, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has model number M2103K19I, and Redmi Note 10T is seen with model number M2103K19I. All three models will come equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.2, as per the Bluetooth SIG listing. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro is the latest budget 5G smartphone: See price, features and more

The Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched earlier is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 5G that was introduced in March 2021. Further, the Redmi Note 10T is reported to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G which essentially means all three models are the same with a few key changes. That said, these phones haven’t paved their way to the Indian market yet. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will mark its official debut in India on June 8. A dedicated page is already live on the e-retail platform Flipkart. As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, reports speculate that it may launch as Poco X3 GT in the country. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features, Price

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G was recently unveiled in Europe with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the camera front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G offers a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charging solution. The power button acts up as a fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the phone include- 5G support, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 (as per Bluetooth SIG listing), GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port. The Poco M3 Pro comes in three colour options- Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch timing, price (expected)

Poco M3 Pro 5G will debut in India on June 8 at 11:30 AM. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart. As for the price, the phone is tipped to be priced slightly cheaper than the European model that comes for a price of EUR 179 (around Rs 16,000) for the base 4GB RAM model.