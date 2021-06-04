comscore Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support
News

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support

Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Indian variants are said to have received the Bluetooth SIG certifications, likely to launch with latest Bluetooth v5.2 version.

poco m3 pro 5g

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Indian variants are said to have received the Bluetooth SIG certifications ahead of their debut in India. The listing also reveals the Redmi Note 10T which is expected to arrive as a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with minor tweaks. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 4G Comparison: Which one should you buy

As spotted by 91Mobiles, Poco M3 Pro 5G is listed with model number M2103K19PI, while the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G has model number M2103K19I, and Redmi Note 10T is seen with model number M2103K19I. All three models will come equipped with the latest Bluetooth v5.2, as per the Bluetooth SIG listing. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro is the latest budget 5G smartphone: See price, features and more

The Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched earlier is said to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 10 5G that was introduced in March 2021. Further, the Redmi Note 10T is reported to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G which essentially means all three models are the same with a few key changes. That said, these phones haven’t paved their way to the Indian market yet. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will mark its official debut in India on June 8. A dedicated page is already live on the e-retail platform Flipkart. As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, reports speculate that it may launch as Poco X3 GT in the country. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features, Price

poco m3 pro 5g, redmi note 10 pro, redmi note 10t, poco m3 pro 5g redmi note 10 pro 10t bluetooth sig v5 2 m2103k19pi report, poco m3 pro 5g, poco m3 pro 5g specifications, poco m3 pro 5g flipkart, poco m3 pro 5g flipkart sale, redmi note 10 pro 5g, redmi note 10t, xiaomi, poco, redmi

Image Source: 91Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro 5G specifications

Poco M3 Pro 5G was recently unveiled in Europe with a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole cutout. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the camera front, the Poco M3 Pro 5G offers a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an 18W fast charging solution. The power button acts up as a fingerprint reader. Connectivity options on the phone include- 5G support, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2 (as per Bluetooth SIG listing), GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB-C port. The Poco M3 Pro comes in three colour options- Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow.

Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch timing, price (expected)

Poco M3 Pro 5G will debut in India on June 8 at 11:30 AM. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart. As for the price, the phone is tipped to be priced slightly cheaper than the European model that comes for a price of EUR 179 (around Rs 16,000) for the base 4GB RAM model.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2021 1:29 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support
Mobiles
Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support
Amazon Prime subscription plans in India: How to get Amazon Prime or cancel membership

How To

Amazon Prime subscription plans in India: How to get Amazon Prime or cancel membership

AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple

News

AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple

Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

Mobiles

Realme 9 spotted on official Realme India website, launch likely in next few months

OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?

Smart TVs

OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple

OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G officially launched: Price, features, and more

Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Price, specifications

Best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India to buy in June 2021

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Why smartphones must be classified as an essential product during COVID-19 lockdowns

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support

Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support
Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3: What's new, what's different?

Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3: What's new, what's different?
Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry: Price, features, specs

News

Poco M3 Pro 5G makes its official entry: Price, features, specs
Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far

Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far
This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G will look like

News

This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G will look like

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 13 Series में मिल सकती है 1TB तक इंटरनल स्टोरेज, जानें खास बातें

Battlegrounds Mobile India का नया वीडियो टीजर जारी, दिखा Hill Climbing Vehicle UAZ

Jio 5G Phone के बारे में वो बातें, जो आपको जरूर जाननी चाहिए

Twitter Blue सर्विस हुई लॉन्च, इन प्रीमियम फीचर्स के लिए देने होंगे पैसे

Vivo Y73 2021 में मिलेंगे MediaTek Helio G95 प्रोसेसर और 64MP प्राइमरी कैमरा समेत ये स्पेसिफिकेशंस, जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple
News
AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple
OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?

Smart TVs

OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G officially launched: Price, features, and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G officially launched: Price, features, and more
Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Price, specifications

Wearables

Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Price, specifications
Best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India to buy in June 2021

News

Best camera phones under Rs 20,000 in India to buy in June 2021

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers