Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G30 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G30.

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G30 is 6.51 inch. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G30 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G30 of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G30 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G30 of 5000 mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 runs on Android 11. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.