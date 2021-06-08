Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G40 Fusion with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Oppo F19 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is 6.80 inch. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G40 Fusion of 6000mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion runs on Android 11. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.