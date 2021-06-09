Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone The Nokia 3.4 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Nokia 3.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Nokia 3.4 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 3.4 of 4,000mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10