Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo A53s 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo A53s 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo A53s 5G is 6.52-inch. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G has a screen resolution of 1600×720 (HD+).

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo A53s 5G is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Oppo A53s 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14990.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G has a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A53s 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A53s 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Oppo A53s 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.