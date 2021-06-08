Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 smartphone The Oppo F19 is priced starting at 18990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo F19 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M2 Reloaded - Check Out Comparison of Camera Features, Battery Performance, Display Size & Resolution, Price in India, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo F19 features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Oppo F19 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11