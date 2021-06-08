This is the latest budget phone that offers 5G, a 90Hz display, a funky design, and more. It starts at Rs 13999.

Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO M2 Reloaded smartphone The POCO M2 Reloaded is priced starting at 9499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and POCO M2 Reloaded across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the POCO M2 Reloaded features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the POCO M2 Reloaded features a MediaTek Helio G80

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and POCO M2 Reloaded is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas POCO M2 Reloaded of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9499.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded has a 13MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO M2 Reloaded has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO M2 Reloaded of 5000mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the POCO M2 Reloaded runs on MIUI based on Android 10