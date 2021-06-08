Poco M3 is the latest entrant in the budget smartphone segment in India. Starting at Rs 10,999, it comes with triple rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a funky design.

Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the Poco M3 smartphone The Poco M3 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Poco M3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Poco M3 features a 6.53″ FHD+ with a screen resolution of 2340×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Poco M3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Poco M3 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Poco M3 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 has a 48MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 of 6000mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10