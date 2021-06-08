Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone The Realme 8 Pro is priced starting at 17999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Which one to buy under Rs 20,000?

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11