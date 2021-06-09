Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 30 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Nokia 5.4 - Here's Comparison of Latest Specifications Including Battery Performance, Display Size, Processor, OS, RAM, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 30 Pro is 6.5 inch. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 5000mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro is powered by Dimensity 800U 5G.