This is the latest budget phone that offers 5G, a 90Hz display, a funky design, and more. It starts at Rs 13999.

Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme X7.

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 is 6.4. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor.