Poco M3 Pro has been launched in the global market already. This is basically a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G available globally since a few months now. Globally, the Poco M3 Pro has been priced around Rs 16,000. The India price could also fall around the same price point. The launch date of the Poco M3 Pro hasn’t been revealed yet.

Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A12 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A12.

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A12 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.