Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy F12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Which one to buy under Rs 20,000?

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F12 features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Also Read - Samsung's next-gen foldables could be 20 percent cheaper: Here's why

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F12 features a Samsung Exynos 850 Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 - Head to Head Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera Features, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy F12 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F12 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F12 of 6000mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11