This is the latest budget phone that offers 5G, a 90Hz display, a funky design, and more. It starts at Rs 13999.

Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62.

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels.

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.