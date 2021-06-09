The Samsung Galaxy M12 at Rs 10,999 offers a 6000mAh battery with a 90Hz display and quad cameras. Just right for casual users.

Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy M12 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display Size, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M12 features a Samsung Exynos 850 SoC

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy M12 is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M12 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M12 of 6,000mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M12 runs on Android-based One UI Core OS