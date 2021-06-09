Poco launched Poco M3 Pro 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme X7 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display Size, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 5020mAh.

OS-The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.