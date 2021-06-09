Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on June 8. This is the first 5G phone from Poco that will hit the Indian market. Once released, the smartphone will be available on Flipkart for purchase. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is already available globally and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. As for the pricing, the upcoming 5G smartphone is said to be priced under Rs 15000 in India.

Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 5020mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11