comscore Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Compare | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display Size & Resolution, RAM, Processor, and Price in India
News

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Head to Head Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display Size & Resolution, RAM, Processor, and Price in India

Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999.

  • Published: June 9, 2021 4:06 PM IST
Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G is set to launch in India on June 8. This is the first 5G phone from Poco that will hit the Indian market. Once released, the smartphone will be available on Flipkart for purchase. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is already available globally and the same model is expected to hit the Indian market. As for the pricing, the upcoming 5G smartphone is said to be priced under Rs 15000 in India.

Poco has launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Nokia 3.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Latest Features Including Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Camera, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Poco M3 Pro 5G features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

Specifications-Under the hood, the Poco M3 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Also Read - Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin, new 'Win and Chill' emote

Price-The price range of Poco M3 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 5020mAh. The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 9, 2021 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards
Gaming
Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards
Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin, new 'Win and Chill' emote

Gaming

Free Fire OB28 update: How to get McLaren P1 Helios car skin, new 'Win and Chill' emote

Here are the 5G smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000

Features

Here are the 5G smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is more affordable in India with QLED display

Smart TVs

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is more affordable in India with QLED display

Google Locked Folder feature now available via Pixel June 2021 update

How To

Google Locked Folder feature now available via Pixel June 2021 update

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is more affordable in India with QLED display

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 online on June 10 in India

Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched

OnePlus Nord already discontinued in India? It looks like it

Here are the 5G smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch tomorrow: Specs, price, livestream details and more to know

Best 4K Smart TV's To Buy In India in June 2021

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G: How these affordable 5G phones compare?

iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro: Which one to buy under Rs 20,000?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord CE 5G का प्रमोशनल वीडियो लीक, 10 जून को लॉन्च होने से पहले हुआ डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा

KYC verification Fraud: क्या आपको भी आया है मैसेज? जरूर जान लें ये बातें

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए पिक्चर फ्रेम लुक वाले इस टीवी में क्या खास

Free Fire ESPL टूर्नामेंट में मिलेगा 25 लाख का इनाम, जानें कैसे करें रजिस्ट्रेशन और क्या होंगे नियम

Free Fire Redeem Code of 9th June: इन फ्री रिडीम कोड्स के जरिए मिलेंगे कई इन-गेम आइटम्स और भी बहुत कुछ

Latest Videos

Best 4K Smart TV's To Buy In India in June 2021

Features

Best 4K Smart TV's To Buy In India in June 2021
WWDC 2021 Recap Video: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and major announcements!

News

WWDC 2021 Recap Video: iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS Monterey and major announcements!
JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Features

JioPhone 5G Launch: Here's all about the upcoming Jio-Google 5G smartphone
How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows

Features

How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows

News

Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards
Gaming
Free Fire Rampage Legion event: Prize list, how to get rewards
Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is more affordable in India with QLED display

Smart TVs

Samsung The Frame TV 2021 is more affordable in India with QLED display
How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 online on June 10 in India

News

How to watch Solar Eclipse 2021 online on June 10 in India
Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched

Mobiles

Nokia C01 Plus with an upgraded processor and bigger battery launched
OnePlus Nord already discontinued in India? It looks like it

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord already discontinued in India? It looks like it

new arrivals in india

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Best Sellers