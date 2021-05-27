Poco M3 Pro launched: It is a rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with an unique design

Poco M3 Pro has been officially launched in the global market with several top-end features and an aggressive price tag. The smartphone comes with a unique design language while most of the other specifications are similar to the Redmi Note 10 5G model, which is available in the global market since the last few months. Also Read - Poco gains 300 percent growth over a year in early 2021, says IDC report

Poco M3 Pro will be release in the global market on May 20 via Amazon POCO’s website, AliExpress, and Goboo. There are no words on the India launch of the smartphone from the company, however, some reports suggest that the next Poco phone to release in India is indeed the Poco M3 Pro. We expect the global model to hit the Indian market. Also Read - Best smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate display around Rs 20,000

Some of the key specifications of the Poco M3 Pro include a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 11-based MIUI custom skin on top, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, among others. Also Read - Xiaomi, OnePlus and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

POCO M3 Pro price

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the Poco M3 Pro with a price starting at EUR 179, which roughly translates to Rs 16,000 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been launched at a price of EUR 199, which translates to around Rs 17,750.

As a part of the launch offer, the smartphone manufacturer has announced early bird prices of EUR 159 and EUR 179, respectively. The phone comes in three colour options: Poco Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colour options.

POCO M3 Pro specifications

-The Poco M3 Pro comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisplay and a 90Hz refresh rate with DynamicSwitch feature.

-The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. There’s an expandable storage option available as well.

-On the software front, the Poco M3 Pro runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.

-The Poco smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

-On the rear, the Poco M3 Pro includes a triple camera system including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

-For selfies, the Poco M3 Pro comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.